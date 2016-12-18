Is Donald Trump Mentally Ill? 3 Professors of Psychiatry Ask President Obama to conduct

Dear President Obama,

We are writing to express our grave concern regarding the mental stability of our President-Elect. Professional standards do not permit us to venture a diagnosis for a public figure whom we have not evaluated personally. Nevertheless, his widely reported symptoms of mental instability — including grandiosity, impulsivity, hypersensitivity to slights or criticism, and an apparent inability to distinguish between fantasy and reality — lead us to question his fitness for the immense responsibilities of the office. We strongly recommend that, in preparation for assuming these responsibilities, he receive a full medical and neuropsychiatric evaluation by an impartial team of investigators.

Sincerely,

Judith Herman, M.D.Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School

Nanette Gartrell, M.D.Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry University of California, San Francisco (1988-2011)Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School (1983-87)