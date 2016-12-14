Trump shuns scientists, taps 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant to oversee nuclear weapons

During a 2011 Republican primary, former Texas Governor Rick Perry proclaimed that if he were president, he would eliminate three government agencies: the Department of Education, the Department of Commerce and … he couldn't remember the name of the other agency he wanted to eliminate. That forgettable agency was the Department of Energy, which Donald Trump has announced he’ll nominate Rick Perry to lead. As Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry will be expected to oversee extremely serious national security matters:

As long as nuclear weapons exist, the United States will maintain a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent to keep America safe. In support of this presidential mandate, the Energy Department -- specifically the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) -- is responsible for ensuring the integrity and safety of the nation’s nuclear weapons, advancing nuclear nonproliferation and promoting international nuclear safety.