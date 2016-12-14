Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 30 Seeds: 729 Comments: 8591 Since: Dec 2013

Ivanka Trump Will Have Office in Part of White House Historically Reserved for First Lady (Video) - The New Civil Rights Movement

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 1:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Ivanka Trump will have an office in the White House in an area typically reserved for the First Lady. Donald Trump has signaled that his two adult sons will run the day-to-day operations of his business empire, but in recent days it's become clear his daughter Ivanka will work with him in the White House

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor