Ivanka Trump will have an office in the White House in an area typically reserved for the First Lady. Donald Trump has signaled that his two adult sons will run the day-to-day operations of his business empire, but in recent days it's become clear his daughter Ivanka will work with him in the White House
Ivanka Trump Will Have Office in Part of White House Historically Reserved for First Lady (Video) - The New Civil Rights Movement
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 1:38 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment