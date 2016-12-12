Why Hillary Lost: The Great American Lie

The problem with all of these analyses is that they are all painfully reductive, overly-narrow displays of revisionist history. In fact, most of these arguments are just plain wrong. Entertaining them without looking at the broader systemic failure at play is contributing to a pattern of failure by the media to fulfill their journalistic responsibility as editorial gatekeepers and is an historic injustice against one of the most qualified candidates to run for the presidency and one who won record-breaking votes. Most importantly, they allow a problematic narrative shift that holds us back from looking at, or solving, the real problem.

Hillary Clinton did not lose the 2016 presidential election. We did.