Russian media expert tells CNN: 'They've succeeded in hacking our elections' and now 'the damage is done'

Appearing on CNN’s Reliable Sources, Liz Wahl — who famously quit her job on-air over RT’s coverage of Vladimir Putin’s incursion into the Crimea — said Russian media is notably built upon delivering “disinformation” and has been very complimentary to Trump.

“I mean, this is the main goal of Russian disinformation and now they’ve succeeded. Whether it be through their television channels, whether it be through other measures like hacking, like their legions of paid trolls,” she continued. “That is the ultimate goal to undermine democracy, to undermine faith in our institutions like the media.”

Pointing to Trump’s continuous criticism of the media and government institutions as unfair or poorly run — thereby sowing mistrust — Wahl said the parallels between the soon-to-be-sworn-in president’s rhetoric and the state-owned Russian media are all too familiar.