Trump says he doesn't read the Presidential Daily Brief every day because he's 'a smart person'

Donald Trump, the man soon-to-be in charge of our national security, tells Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday, that he doesn’t need to get the Presidential Daily Brief, which the president relies upon heavily to inform national security decisions because he’s “like a smart person” and he “gets it when he needs it.” President Obama currently receives the report six days a week.

WALLACE: I just want to ask you about your skepticism about the intelligence community. You are getting the presidential daily brief only once a week.

TRUMP: Yes. Well, I get it when I need it.

WALLACE: But, if there is some skepticism

TRUMP: Look, first of all, these are very good people giving me these briefings. And I say if something should change from this point, immediately call me, I’m available on one minute’s notice. I don’t have to be told, you know, I’m like a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing