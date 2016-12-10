Trump Transition Asks Energy Dept for Climate Employee Names

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is asking Energy Department employees for information about the agency’s operations and personnel, including a list of employees and contractors who attended international meetings on climate change over the past five years.

including a list of employees and contractors who attended international meetings on climate change over the past five years.

The detailed questionnaire seeks a list of all political appointees and senior executives and asks employees to offer their opinions on who “owns” the department’s clean energy mission and other policy goals. The transition team also wants to know if there are any legal barriers to moving ahead with a nuclear waste dump in Nevada, a project that is staunchly opposed by the state’s congressional delegation.