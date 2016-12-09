Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 30 Seeds: 729 Comments: 8591 Since: Dec 2013

Michael Flynn once claimed Arabic signs on southern border guide

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Dec 9, 2016 10:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's pick to be his national security adviser, claimed in an August radio interview that Arabic signs were present along the United States border with Mexico to guide potential state-sponsored terrorists and "radicalized Muslims" into the United States.

Flynn further said in the interview he had personally seen photos of such signs in Texas.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor