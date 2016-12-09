Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's pick to be his national security adviser, claimed in an August radio interview that Arabic signs were present along the United States border with Mexico to guide potential state-sponsored terrorists and "radicalized Muslims" into the United States.
Flynn further said in the interview he had personally seen photos of such signs in Texas.
Michael Flynn once claimed Arabic signs on southern border guide
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Dec 9, 2016 10:29 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment