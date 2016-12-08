Newsvine

Donald Trump's migrant grandpa Friedrich Drumpf went from barbering to brothel running | Daily Mail Online

SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 11:58 AM
How Donald Trump's tax-dodging migrant grandpa went from cutting hair to building an empire of brothels where customers could pay in gold dust or nuggets

  • Friedrich Drumpf was 16 when he moved to New York in 1885
  • After 6 years as a barber, he went west to set up brothels near the mines
  • Changed his name to the more catchy 'Fred Trump' 
  • It made him a fortune offering round-the-clock women, liquor and food
  • He stayed in the US until 1901, tried to take his Gold Rush-era fortune home, was refused repatriation because he dodged taxes and army service
  • So he and his new wife were sent back to New York to start their family

 

