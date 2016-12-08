Donald Trump's migrant grandpa Friedrich Drumpf went from barbering to brothel running | Daily Mail Online

How Donald Trump's tax-dodging migrant grandpa went from cutting hair to building an empire of brothels where customers could pay in gold dust or nuggets

Friedrich Drumpf was 16 when he moved to New York in 1885

After 6 years as a barber, he went west to set up brothels near the mines

Changed his name to the more catchy 'Fred Trump'

It made him a fortune offering round-the-clock women, liquor and food

He stayed in the US until 1901, tried to take his Gold Rush-era fortune home, was refused repatriation because he dodged taxes and army service

So he and his new wife were sent back to New York to start their family