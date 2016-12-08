Donald Trump's migrant grandpa Friedrich Drumpf went from barbering to brothel running | Daily Mail Online

How Donald Trump's tax-dodging migrant grandpa went from cutting hair to building an empire of brothels where customers could pay in gold dust or nuggets
- Friedrich Drumpf was 16 when he moved to New York in 1885
- After 6 years as a barber, he went west to set up brothels near the mines
- Changed his name to the more catchy 'Fred Trump'
- It made him a fortune offering round-the-clock women, liquor and food
- He stayed in the US until 1901, tried to take his Gold Rush-era fortune home, was refused repatriation because he dodged taxes and army service
- So he and his new wife were sent back to New York to start their family