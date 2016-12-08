Donald Trump To Choose Fast-Food CEO To Be His Labor Secretary | The Huffington Post

Just as with his cabinet picks for health and education, Trump’s choice of Puzder for the labor post suggests an eagerness to dismantle much of Obama’s legacy and govern as a firm conservative.
Puzder was a sharp critic of Obama’s labor policies, lambasting him for expanding overtime pay for workers and for trying to raise the minimum wage.
