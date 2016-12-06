Trump's National Security Advisor sent 16 fake news (propaganda) stories on social media

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who Trump has named for the critical role of National Security Advisor. In this role, the National Security Advisor produces research, briefings and intelligence reports and reports directly to the president. These briefings contain information about foreign and domestic threats. It’s critical the information provided to the president is accurate. Based on that, it is outrageous and reckless that Donald Trump has hired someone who has spread fake news throughout the presidential campaign:

As Donald Trump’s national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will have to advise the president of the veracity of foreign and domestic threats, separating those that require immediate policy action from propaganda or misinformation.