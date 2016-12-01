Trump assembles America's 'richest cabinet' -s

YEP, Mr "Man of the People*..critical of Hillary for ties to Wall Street. *slapping forehead*

Mr Trump, of course, brings immense wealth to his new role. The property tycoon's worth is estimated at $3.7bn (£3bn) by Forbes magazine, with more than 500 businesses in his empire.

But he might not be the richest member of his team. His nominee for education secretary, Betsy Devos, is the daughter-in-law of Richard DeVos, who founded the Amway retail giant. Forbes puts their family wealth at $5.1bn.

Next up is Wilbur Ross, the president-elect's pick for commerce secretary. Forbes puts the wealth of Mr Ross, who headed Rothschild Inc's bankruptcy practice before starting an investment firm, at $2.5bn.

Mr Ross's deputy will be Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team and the son of Joe Ricketts, a businessman who has an estimated wealth of $1.75bn.

In any other company, Mr Trump's choice for treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, might have been expected to be the richest person in the room.

After 17 years at Goldman Sachs, he founded a hedge fund and later bought a bank that became known for seizing the homes of borrowers who fell behind on mortgage payments. Reports put his wealth at over $40m.