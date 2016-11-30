US election results: Trump's victory is a huge boost to Putin - CNN.com

Yikes. That, put crudely, is the reaction of America's European allies to Donald Trump's victory. Meanwhile in the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin will be popping open the Shampanskoye.

The Republican candidate has long been skeptical about NATO. In 2000, in his book "The America we Deserve," he advocated allowing east Europeans to settle their age-old conflicts without American intervention.

That view may have been prompted by the war in ex-Yugoslavia. These days, Europe's security worries focus on the threat from Vladimir Putin's Russia.