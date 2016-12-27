Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 30 Seeds: 732 Comments: 8601 Since: Dec 2013

George T. Conway III: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know | Heavy.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: heavy.com
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:15 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Have been curious about Kelly Anne's husband, and this comes as no surprise.

 George Conway Was Part of a Secret Group of Lawyers Who Helped Paula Jones & Was Rumored to Be a Source For Matt Drudge

The New York Times said George Conway was “a New York lawyer educated at Yale” who shared a “low view of President Clinton. When the Jones case led to Ms. (Monica) Lewinsky, (another lawyer) and Mr. Conway searched for a new lawyer for Mrs. (Linda) Tripp.” The article was headlined, “Quietly, a Team of Lawyers Kept Paula Jones Case Alive.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor